AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 87.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 906.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 68,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

