AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $1.67 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,120.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,063.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,753.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

