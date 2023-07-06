AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $802,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,231.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,893.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,439.51. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,386.62.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

