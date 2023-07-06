AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $802,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVR Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,231.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,893.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,439.51. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,386.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
- $1 Billion Deal For Moderna To Expand Product Pipeline in China
- Kopin Corp is the Technology Seen Behind Smart AR Glasses
- Two 1st Half Underperformers That Wall Street Loves
- National Beverage Corp. Underperforms Buy These Stocks Instead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.