Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

