Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

