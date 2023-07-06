Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

(Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.