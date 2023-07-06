Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of AX opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

