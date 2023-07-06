Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UNH stock opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

