Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.