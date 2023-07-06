Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 765.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

