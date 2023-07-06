Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock worth $667,139 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

