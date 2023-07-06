Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.13% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

