Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.