Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.