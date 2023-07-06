Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

ANGL opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1266 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

