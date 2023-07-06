Barclays Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 70

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

