Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.