Bender Robert & Associates Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

