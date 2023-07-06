BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Insider Sells $37,109.52 in Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BLE stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

