BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Insider Sells $37,109.52 in Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
BLE stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
