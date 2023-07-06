Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 357 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.