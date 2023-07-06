Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

