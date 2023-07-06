Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 604 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.