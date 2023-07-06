Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

