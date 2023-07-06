Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 815.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

