Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.1 %

APD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

