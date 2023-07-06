Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

