Bogart Wealth LLC Has $34,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

