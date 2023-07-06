Bogart Wealth LLC Has $39,000 Position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 525.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.