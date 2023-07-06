Bogart Wealth LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

