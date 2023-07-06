Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $29,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

