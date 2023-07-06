Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

