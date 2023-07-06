Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,872,000.

VGT stock opened at $438.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.94 and its 200 day moving average is $374.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

