Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,184,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

