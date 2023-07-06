Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CII. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

