Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 185 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.43 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

