Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $653.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

