Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 910 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.41 and its 200 day moving average is $409.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

