Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.