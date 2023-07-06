Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 258 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

