Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.87. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

