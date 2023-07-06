Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FNDX stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

