Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

