boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Panmure Gordon upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $9.10 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.