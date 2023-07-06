Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $36.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.34.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

