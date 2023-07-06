Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $25.25

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

