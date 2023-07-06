Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $300.56

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.14. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

