Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $300.56

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE LAD opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.14. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
