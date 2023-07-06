Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$77.78

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$74.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$67.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.01. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.5785582 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

