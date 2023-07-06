Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price at $57.59

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.59.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

