Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target at $25.50

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

