Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $97.44

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.